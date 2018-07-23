Modular and edge computing – the future for automotive data?

When considering data centre investments, questions arise about future-proofing. Jack Hunsley talks to HPE about the flexibility provided by outsourcing

   July 23, 2018

As one of the major players in the technology industry, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is used to moving with the times, and for many in the automotive industry HPE makes sense both as a provider and as a partner. HPE’s work with data has convinced companies such as Daimler, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and ABB that HPE is the perfect answer to their data storage needs….

Close
Close