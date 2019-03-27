How motion sickness could be alleviated in autonomous vehicles

Automakers developing AVs without addressing motion sickness—kinetosis—could be unwittingly creating vehicles that make passengers feel ill. Could a recently patented countermeasure be the solution? By Jack Hunsley

One frequently referenced benefit of autonomous mobility is the amount of free time that will be gifted to commuters. Instead of having to endure gruelling traffic jams on a twice-daily basis, so goes the theory, the removal of the need for a driver and the introduction of greater connectivity could allow autonomous vehicles (AVs) to operate as roaming offices, or as cinemas on wheels, projecting films onto onto the inside of multi-purpose car windows. However, one aspect of the AV future that is often understated is motion sickness, an issue of growing importance in today’s mobility world.

