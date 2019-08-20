COMMENT: Cars are the natural fit for voice tech—and the race is on

Sarah De Martin takes a closer look at the latest developments in the battle to own the dashboard

   August 20, 2019

Google and Amazon are vying to get as many of their smart speakers into our homes as possible. The hype and heavy discounting is working—four in ten households now own at least one device—but people can find themselves at a loss as what to do with them. Cars appear to be a much better fit for the technology, and this hasn’t been lost on the digital giants….

