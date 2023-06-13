Cautious optimism on push for zero emission US trucks

In March 2022, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the Government Department of Energy SuperTruck 3 Program. The partnership between Government and industry included US$127m of investment and set the ball rolling for zero emissions trucks by 2035, falling in line with EU targets.
