Fuso eCanters debut in Turkey capping 40 years in the market

Fuso in caps 40 years of business in Turkey by introducing the eCanter to the market for the first time

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) is pleased to announce Fuso’s all-electric light-duty eCanter will be available for sales in the Turkish market in May 2024. The introduction of Fuso’s series-produced all-electric truck caps 40 years of business in Turkey in collaboration with local partner, TEMSA.

Manufactured in Fuso’s facilities in Tramagal, Portugal, and imported in Turkey as BU (built-up) trucks, the eCanter will be available for sale in 5 different models in the 6, 7.5, and 8.5-ton segments.

The last-mile delivery market in Turkey is witnessing growth and strategic investments, driven by its economic conditions, infrastructure, and central position in regional trade, and the eCanter provides an ideal solution for transport logistics in inner-city and urban routes with quiet, emission-free operations in areas that need them most.

“Together with TEMSA, we’re excited to take commercial vehicles to the next step by bringing our series-produced, zero-emission light-duty eCanters to Turkey.” said Andreas Deuschle,” Head of International Sales and Customer Services for MFTBC.

“We look forward to continuing our long partnership by leading the way for the commercial vehicle industry.”

Fuso Canter from the Kawasaki plant in Japan have been distributed in Turkey by TEMSA since1984 via BU and later assembled as knock down (KD) kits from1992 across a wide array of sectors that form the local economy, including public services, construction, food services, and retail.

Introducing the eCanter will not only play a significant role in the green transition of the light truck market but also contribute to the transformation of various sectors within Canter’s customer base.

SOURCE: Fuso