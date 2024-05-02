Cytora partners with SambaSafety to put insurers in the driving seat with commercial auto data

Cytora, the leading digital risk processing platform, has partnered with the leading driver risk management platform SambaSafety

Cytora, the leading digital risk processing platform, has partnered with the leading driver risk management platform SambaSafety. The tie up will enable commercial insurance underwriters to gain deeper insights when assessing the business risks associated with driving safety records.

Integration of driving intelligence data from SambaSafety directly into Cytora’s risk processing platform enables insurers to operationalize data more broadly across their lines of business, (including for risk clearance, onboarding and triage) and more effectively through their multi-step workflows from submission to quote. This allows insurers to unify their risk data, digitize their core workflows and make better-informed decisions on risk and improve speed to market.

SambaSafety is renowned for its expertise in harnessing driver data to assess risk exposure. Underwriters using the Cytora platform now have the ability to access the comprehensive set of SambaSafety data, including current and historical motor vehicle records (MVRs), traffic court data, telematics data and more. It means it will be possible to quickly analyze an entire driver base rather than just using a sample, and to identify high-risk drivers who require further examination. This can quickly provide insurers with a far clearer picture of driver riskiness, meaning faster, more informed decisions.

The integration follows a period of significant growth for Cytora including the launch of the latest enhancement to the platform leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs) alongside Cytora’s proprietary AI to bring a new level of accuracy and efficiency to risk assessment and underwriting processes. In the past year, Cytora has inked a series of partnerships and client wins with companies including Allianz, Chubb, Moody’s, hyperexponential and JBA.

Juan de Castro, COO at Cytora, said: “At Cytora, we are committed to driving innovation in the insurance industry through digitizing and streamlining workflows. We are continuously seeking to provide the best data and analytics to our customers, and this latest integration of SambaSafety’s driver risk management technology into our platform ensures that we are delivering on that ambition.

“SambaSafety exemplifies what Cytora are looking for in a partnership, as pioneers in driver risk management with deep data insights, and we are delighted that this announcement will mean insurers are empowered with the most advanced tools for assessing and managing auto related risks.”

Rick Fendell, Chief Revenue Officer at SambaSafety, said: “SambaSafety’s mission to ensure safer roads and inspire confidence in every journey by providing the most holistic driver risk management solutions is expanded greatly through this partnership with Cytora. We’re pleased about the significant benefit this partnership brings to commercial and personal lines insurance carriers, among others.”

