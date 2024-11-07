Toshiba and MIKROE develop a safety-focused automotive gate driver board for brushless motors

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) has partnered with MIKROE to integrate its robust TB9083FTG gate-driver IC into the Brushless 30 Click, a compact add-on board for precise and reliable control of brushless DC (BLDC) motors in automotive applications.
Toshiba’s TB9083FTG has been designed in accordance with ISO 26262 (2nd edition) and integrates 9 gate drivers, including 6 for driving MOSFETs to control BLDC motors in the 1000 W range or below. Additionally, it includes 3 drivers for driving external MOSFETs which can be used either for system control or safety relays thus enabling the TB9083FTG to support ASIL-D, the highest level of functional safety for automotive applications. The TB9083FTG also incorporates a built-in charge pump, adjustable current sense amplifiers for each motor phase oscillator circuit and an SPI communication interface for configuration via a host microcontroller unit (MCU).
The Brushless 30 Click board is designed to operate from a wide range of external power supplies ranging from 4.5V to 28V and can deliver a peak output current of up to 10A. It also features a comprehensive suite of error detection capabilities including undervoltage, overvoltage, over-temperature and an external MOSFET VDS detector making it ideal for demanding automotive applications such as electric power steering (EPS), powered brakes, and automotive pumps where precise motor control is essential.
SOURCE: Toshiba