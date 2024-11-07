Infineon and Stellantis team up to advance innovation in power conversion and distribution for next generation of vehicle architectures

Collaboration aims to significantly enhance cost, energy efficiency, driver experience and vehicle range

Stellantis N.V. and Infineon Technologies AG announced today they will work jointly on the power architecture for Stellantis’ electric vehicles to support Stellantis’ ambition of offering clean, safe and affordable mobility to all.

To support this, the companies have signed major supply and capacity agreements that will serve as the foundation for the planned collaboration to develop the next generation of power architecture, including:

Infineon’s PROFET TM smart power switches, which will replace traditional fuses, reduce wiring and enable Stellantis to become one of the first automakers to implement intelligent power network management.

smart power switches, which will replace traditional fuses, reduce wiring and enable Stellantis to become one of the first automakers to implement intelligent power network management. Silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors, which will support Stellantis in its efforts to standardize its power modules, improve the performance and efficiency of EVs while also reducing costs.

AURIXTM microcontrollers, which target the first generation of the STLA Brain zonal architecture.

Stellantis and Infineon are also in the process of extending their cooperation with the implementation of a Joint Power Lab to define the next-generation scalable and intelligent power architecture enabling Stellantis’ software-defined vehicle.

“As outlined in our strategic plan, Dare Forward 2030, we are securing the supply of crucial semiconductor solutions required to continue our transition to an electrified future leveraging innovative E/E architectures for our next-generation platforms,” said Maxime Picat, Stellantis Chief Purchasing and Supplier Quality Officer.

“Infineon is now entering a collaboration and innovation partnership with Stellantis,” said Peter Schiefer, President of Infineon’s Automotive Division. “As the world’s leading automotive semiconductor vendor, we bring our product-to-system expertise and dependable electronics to the table. Our semiconductors drive the decarbonization and digitalization of mobility. They increase the efficiency of cars and enable software-defined architectures that will significantly improve the user experience.”

With the world’s most cost-competitive SiC fab in Kulim, Malaysia, the upcoming 300-millimeter “Smart Power Fab” in Dresden, Germany, and the joint venture with TSMC and partners (ESMC) as well as accompanying supply agreements with foundry partners, Infineon is ready to fully meet market demand for automotive semiconductor solutions. According to the market research company TechInsights, Infineon is the global number one supplier of automotive microcontrollers with a market share of about 29 percent of the global automotive microcontroller market.1

1 TechInsights: Automotive Semiconductor Vendor Market Shares. April 2024

SOURCE: Stellantis