Can autonomous vehicles create trust, and also support riders’ digital lifestyles?

Cockpits and cabins will become very different places in the age of the autonomous car, and will need to take account of both human needs and connected behaviours. By Xavier Boucherat

   May 31, 2019

By now it’s clear that potentially radical changes are in store for the vehicle cabin, not just in terms of layouts and functionality, but in atmosphere and experiences. Suppliers, tech companies and more are scrambling to determine how best to meet the new requirements of customers, some of which are basic in nature, others of which are largely a result of our modern, connected lifestyles, enabled through smartphones and other devices….

