Autonomy progress: tech viability vs consumer trust

Companies around the world are pouring investment into autonomous vehicles (AVs) as they chase the vision of safer, more accessible mobility. ResearchandMarkets expects the value of the global autonomous car market to grow from US$820.29bn in 2021 to US$1.47tr in 2026. A number of pilots and even commercial services are appearing on the roadways, but long-term success still hinges on consumer acceptance.

Self-driving technology developer Motional has been closely following the public’s evolving opinions on driverless vehicle technology and publishing the results in a yearly Consumer Mobility Report. The third and latest study, released in December 2022, found that US consumers overall are gaining a better understanding of driverless technology but that certain demographics may require more convincing,