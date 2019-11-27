Autonomous vehicles in India unlikely outside of closed campuses

The government has rightly prioritised affordable technologies that can make a difference within the next decade, not the next century. By Freddie Holmes

For anyone that has visited an Indian city in the last decade, it is obvious why scepticism surrounds the potential roll out of autonomous vehicles (AVs). Lane markings are patchy, traffic weaves across lanes hunting for a gap, and indicator signals are obsolete….

