Tactility sensors could resolve self-driving safety concerns

The automotive industry has experienced numerous disruptions in the past decade, ranging from the rise of electrification to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology. From the driver’s perspective, autonomous driving technology may pose the biggest paradigm shift of all. Public trust in the technology, however, is moving backwards. The annual Mobility Confidence Index from JD Power and the Michigan Institute of Technology has demonstrated a continuous decline in public sentiment: whereas 2021 saw consumer confidence sit at 42%, by 2023 it had dipped to 37%.