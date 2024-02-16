Tactility sensors could resolve self-driving safety concerns

A human driver does not solely rely on visual perception while driving, and neither should a self-driving vehicle. By Stewart Burnett

The automotive industry has experienced numerous disruptions in the past decade, ranging from the rise of electrification to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology. From the driver’s perspective, autonomous driving technology may pose the biggest paradigm shift of all. Public trust in the technology, however, is moving backwards. The annual Mobility Confidence Index from JD Power and the Michigan Institute of Technology has demonstrated a continuous decline in public sentiment: whereas 2021 saw consumer confidence sit at 42%, by 2023 it had dipped to 37%.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here