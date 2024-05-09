Production milestone in Shenyang: BBA reaches 6 million vehicles

1 million cars made in last 15 months

The BMW i5 that recently rolled off the production line at Plant Dadong in China was a milestone: the fully electric model in Frozen Pure Grey was the 6 millionth car to be made by the BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture. It took just 15 months to produce the last million cars, with the five-million mark passed only in February of last year. The new milestone is evidence of the sheer dynamism and competitiveness of the plant network in Shenyang, where production volumes remain high even as the BBA plants prepare for the Neue Klasse.

“The 6 millionth car is a symbol of the outstanding achievements here in Shenyang,” said Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production. “Just like in all our other plants around the world, the focus here is on competitiveness and innovativeness.”

Artificial intelligence supports quality assurance

The landmark vehicle underwent all the usual rigorous quality checks that take place in Plant Shenyang, including Automatic Surface Inspection in the paint shop. Here, each car is photographed 100,000 times and artificial intelligence is used to identify impurities, fibres, scratches or other minor defects in the paintwork – reliably and precise to the millimetre. Any irregularities are marked on the surface by laser and remedied.

Preparations for the Neue Klasse forge ahead

Meanwhile Shenyang is also preparing to launch production of the Neue Klasse. The BMW Group is currently erecting five high-voltage battery assembly facilities on three continents around the world, one of them in Shenyang where, after an investment of 10 billion RMB, sixth-generation high-voltage batteries will be produced. The building for the new facility was completed last November, and the installation of plant and equipment has been underway since March of this year. The first pre-series batteries are expected to roll off the production line at the end of this year. At the same time, comprehensive tests and localisation certifications are starting at the local R&D centre.

The Neue Klasse is due for launch worldwide in 2025, with China making its first Neue Klasse models from 2026. All three BBA plants – Dadong, Tiexi and Lydia – can already make fully electric cars.

SOURCE: BMW Group