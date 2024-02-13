Here Technologies: new CEO, new innovation pathway

Location data and spatial intelligence pioneer Here Technologies is helping to revolutionise the way people and goods move around the world’s roads. Its automotive-grade maps are powering navigation, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automated driving (AD) and electric vehicle (EV) services for players across e-commerce, transportation, logistics, and the public sector. Here’s location data and software services are used in 180 million vehicles globally, with more than 34 million cars featuring its maps for ADAS and AD. Backed by owners Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, it’s a potential powerhouse of location data. And’s it’s heading off on a new course, under new leadership.