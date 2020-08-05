Automakers keep faith in LiDAR with multiple systems due for launch by 2022

It was important for cost-sensitive automakers to have the LiDAR debate, which centred around three questions: can LiDAR enable autonomy, can its cost be brought under control, and is autonomy worth it? The answer from many is yes to all three. Tesla remains the only household name that has taken an anti-LiDAR stance. Chief Executive Elon Musk’s voice may be louder than others, but the company’s global market share remains at just 0.5%. This would suggest that for now, in the absence of a cheaper, effective method of 3D-scanning, the debate has tipped strongly in LiDAR’s favour….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference