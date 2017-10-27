Interview: Andreas Renschler, Member of the Executive Board of Volkswagen and Chief Executive, Volkswagen Truck & Bus

Michael Nash talks to Andreas Renschler about self-driving trucks and the impact of the technology on fleet profitability

Spearheading a single, multi-national business that operates in a highly competitive industry is no easy feat, but pulling the strings for several is an entirely different matter altogether. Andreas Renschler was named as a Member of the Board of Management at Volkswagen in 2014 and is also in charge of Volkswagen Truck & Bus, which includes the MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus and RIO brands.

The brands have been performing well, and between January and September 2017, Volkswagen Truck & Bus sold around 144,000 units, marking a 9% increase on the same period in the previous year. To build on this success, Renschler hopes to focus on three key areas for product development: connectivity, sustainability and autonomous driving….