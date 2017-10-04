Industry 4.0 to redesign traditional relationship roles

From OEMs and suppliers to dealers and logistics providers - everybody's role is going to change with the arrival of Industry 4.0. By Megan Lampinen

The automotive factory of the future promises to be digitised for real-time customer demands. All parts will be traceable, meaning every order could be tracked at every stage of the process. In theory, Industry 4.0 should ensure top quality vehicles for consumers and a solid competitive advantage for those manufacturers in the vanguard. It could also rewrite the rules for the traditional players….