Sensata Technologies announces appointment of Connie Skidmore to Board of Directors

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Connie Skidmore as a new director of the Company. Ms. Skidmore is filling the vacancy on the Board created by the departure of Michael J. Jacobson whose Board service ended at the Annual General Meeting in May 2017. Skidmore brings more than 30 years of audit, financial and leadership experience to the Board and the Audit Committee.

“Today’s appointment reflects our comprehensive approach to Board succession planning which is rooted in Sensata’s commitment to value creation,” said Paul Edgerley, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Sensata Technologies. “As Sensata continues to invest for future growth, while sustaining margin expansion, I am confident that we will benefit from Connie’s financial acumen and experience working with technology and manufacturing companies. Finally, I also want to thank Michael Jacobson for his dedicated service to Sensata since our initial public offering in March 2010.”

During her more than 30-year tenure with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ms. Skidmore worked with a variety of public and privately held companies advising on accounting and tax strategies, global corporate structuring, due diligence projects, employee benefit plans, corporate mergers and acquisitions, stock options, and syndications. She served as the primary tax advisor on numerous initial public offerings and other SEC filings. During her years as an advisor, she developed deep expertise in the technology, manufacturing, and extractive industries. Prior to joining PwC, Ms. Skidmore was a tax specialist with the Internal Revenue Service. She holds a B.S. degree from Florida State University and a M.S. degree in Taxation from Golden Gate University. Recently, she completed the Directors College program at Stanford Law School.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on Sensata’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee. I look forward to working with the Board to best serve the interests of Sensata’s shareholders,” said Ms. Skidmore.

Ms. Skidmore currently serves as a Director for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. and ShoreTel, Inc.

