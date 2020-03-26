How to virtualize your Arm Cortex-R52 multicore microcontroller – A tutorial on COQOS Micro SDK on NXP S32S

April 22, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

In this technical webcast, Dr. Stephane Turlier, Director of Automotive Integration Competence Centre at OpenSynergy and Ahmed Abdelfattah, COQOS Micro SDK Product Owner at OpenSynergy, explain the hypervisor platform for microcontrollers: COQOS Micro SDK is one of the first hypervisor platforms to take advantage of the Arm Cortex-R52’s special hardware features. It enables the integration of multiple real-time operating systems onto microcontrollers (MCU) requiring high levels of safety (up to ISO26262 ASIL-D).

The NXP S32S processors use an array of this new Arm® Cortex®-R52 safe MCU cores. It offers four fully independent ASIL D processing paths to support safe parallel computing at a very low latency.

Typical application domains for COQOS Micro SDK are powertrain, chassis, body, gateway and ADAS control units, which implies that the separation kernel must achieve a high safety level of ASIL-D.

The free, hour-long tutorial shows step by step how to configure the hypervisor, and how to run it on a real-time microcontroller. Participants will learn how to create multiple virtual cores on a single processor and how to enhance the capabilities of microcontrollers for vehicle applications.