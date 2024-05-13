Cummins and Isuzu Motors Limited introduce new 6.7-liter engine for Japan, Southeast Asia and other global markets

Cummins Inc. and Isuzu Motors Limited (hereinafter “Isuzu”), a leading global truck manufacturer headquartered in Japan, are launching a new 6.7-liter engine jointly developed by the two companies, designed for use in Isuzu’s new medium-duty truck lineup

Cummins Inc. and Isuzu Motors Limited (hereinafter “Isuzu”), a leading global truck manufacturer headquartered in Japan, are launching a new 6.7-liter engine jointly developed by the two companies, designed for use in Isuzu’s new medium-duty truck lineup. The “Isuzu DB6A” will power on-highway truck applications built for the Japanese market and will be available for the Asia Pacific markets and other global markets later this year. The engine will be assembled at Isuzu’s engine plant in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

“Today marks an important milestone for both Cummins and Isuzu, as Cummins enters the Japanese on-highway market for the first time in our 105-year history,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins. “I’m proud of the strong partnership our two companies have built, and I’m excited to leverage our collective strength and scale to expand our impact and continue meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

Isuzu and Cummins signed the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership in May 2019 to realize the efficient development of next-generation powertrains. The two companies agreed to collaborate globally in the medium-duty diesel powertrain segment, and the newly developed DB6A is the first engine to be incorporated into the FORWARD medium-duty truck as a result.

In 2022, Isuzu North America Corporation Commercial integrated the Cummins B6.7™ into its FTR and FVR trucks for customers in the United States and Canada.

As Cummins continues to be a global leader in diesel and to innovate and advance future power sources for commercial vehicles, this collaboration paves the way for future opportunities to harness the technology and products of each company to drive global growth.

The two companies formally unveiled the new engine with a ceremony at Isuzu’s Tochigi Plant in January.

“We need to invest in both internal combustion engine and electrification to achieve carbon neutrality. I am convinced that Cummins is the best partner in such a challenging time. Isuzu and Cummins leadership has established strong mutual trust and respect of each other since the first day of our partnership. I am confident that our strategic partnership will continue and expand over future generations of respective leadership,” added Masanori Katayama, Chairman and Representative Director, Isuzu Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Cummins