Software update over-the-air: demands and challenges

September 25, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

The amount of in-vehicle software is growing steadily, which increases the importance of over-the-air (OTA) software updates dramatically. These updates enable automakers to reduce software-related recalls, and provide the ability to add software-based features and functions even after vehicles have been sold. Consequently, they also lead to new additional sources of revenue for OEMs.

In this 60-minute webinar, Elektrobit’s Peer Sterner, Product Manager Connected Car, will present EB’s reliable, scalable, flexible, and secure toolchain for OTA updates, which enables automakers to manage complexity more efficiently. He will also discuss why in-vehicle know-how is just as essential as a broad expertise in safety and security topics, and which features can further strengthen the benefits of OTA updates. Additional insight will be provided into what EB’s partner Argus brings to the table to ensure secure updates.