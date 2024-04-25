A distinctive in-vehicle UX could win over Gen Z and beyond

As of Q1 2024, Generation Z accounted for approximately 30% of the world’s population, according to McKinsey & Co. As this age group gains prevalence as a primary consumer demographic, it will provide automakers with fresh brand opportunities. These customers are expected to bring new perspectives to the industry, be eco-conscious, and open to new marketing techniques.
However, there could also be challenges. Most concerning, perhaps, is the expectation that members of Gen Z might abandon private vehicles with greater alacrity than previous generations, motivated by both financial constraints and a lifestyle preference for access over ownership. As such, the industry will need to closely evaluate what this generation truly values from mobility.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes