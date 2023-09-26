The shift to electric vehicles is instigating a reassessment of tyre degradation and putting an emphasis on sustainability, safety, comfort and ride performance. New supply chains and manufacturing processes focused on circularity are transforming end-of-life tyres from waste into a valuable commodity. As regulators hone in on tyre composition, new ecosystem partnerships and alternative materials could help the industry tackle one of its final major vehicle emissions challenges.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Tyre sustainability demands new business model
- Tyres could be “the last frontier” of vehicle emissions
- End-of-life tyres: from waste to commodity
- Noise-reducing tyres will enable EV driving’s silent future
- New mobility trends challenge tyre analytics
- Tyres can play a wider role in automotive’s circular economy
- End-of-life tyres could be a huge graphene resource
‘Special report: Tyres and the future of mobility’ presents insight from:
- Contec
- Continental
- Emissions Analytics
- Enso
- Eptura
- Nanografen
- Michelin