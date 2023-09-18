Tyre sustainability demands new business model

Enso’s disruptive tyre-as-a-service model could usher the tyre industry into a more sustainable era. By Megan Lampinen

The automotive tyre industry is embarking on a journey of reinvention as it addresses increasingly pressing sustainability concerns. About 6.1 million metric tons of tyre dust are released every year with wear and tear. Containing toxic chemicals, this dust pollutes air, water and soil. While electric vehicles (EVs) offer zero emissions at the tailpipe, they are considerably heavier than their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts and increase tyre wear. A number of companies are designing tyres specifically to meet the needs of EVs, but the sustainability picture is bigger than that.

Gunnlaugur Erlendsson
Gunnlaugur Erlendsson

Tyres have a limited lifespan, and many end up in landfills where they could leach toxic chemicals into the environment. Most are eventually incinerated, a process that releases greenhouse gases. “Wherever you touch on the tyre industry, you have carbon emissions, pollution, toxicity and waste,” says Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, Chief Executive of Enso, self-described as the world’s first sustainable tyre manufacturer (enso is Japanese for circular). Erlendsson suggests that some of these problems stem from the product itself, while others are linked to how the industry operates. And the two are closely connected. “We make an innovative product but sell it through a disruptive business model,” he tells Automotive World.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here