Tyres could be “the last frontier” of vehicle emissions

Tackling tailpipe emissions has been the automotive industry’s primary talking point during its shift to electric mobility. While important, it is arguably just the most obvious pollution issue presented by road transport and not necessarily the most environmentally deleterious. Tyres could present a far greater challenge.

Nick Molden, Founder and Chief Executive of Emissions Analytics, an independent global testing and data specialist, tells Automotive World that the enduring knowledge gap on tyre emissions is a cause for concern. “Around six million tons of tyre wear material from driving is released in the world annually. Combined with the huge quantity of end-of-life tyres, the industry is facing a dual problem.”