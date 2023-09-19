New mobility trends challenge tyre analytics

In the battle to cut costs, fleets are increasingly turning to smart management software that can not only highlight where they are currently spending money but also predict where they will face costs down the line. One of the largest expense areas is tyres. Asset management software specialist Eptura estimates that tyres represent the second or third largest cost for fleets today.

Tyre technology has evolved considerably over the decades. Today’s tyres incorporate a number of sensors to track metrics like inflation pressure, temperature, and vibration. A deterioration in any one of these areas could impact safety—the US National Transportation Safety Board estimates an average of 33,000 road incidents occur in the country every year because of tyres. Tyre problems also cost fleets heavily in repair bills, downtime, and regulatory fines.

Meanwhile, tyre manufacturers are exploring a range of new sustainable materials, which could impact the tyre’s performance, wear, and maintenance requirements over time. Michelin intends to produce all its tyres from renewable, recycled or bio-source materials by 2050, while Goodyear has an even more aggressive target of 2030. As new materials come into play, it’s particularly critical that businesses look at how the tyres react.