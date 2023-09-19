Noise-reducing tyres will enable EV driving’s silent future 

EVs are quiet on the outside, but noise-reducing tyres can help to make the in-cabin experience a silent and comfortable one. By Stewart Burnett 

The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) comes with many benefits. The most well-established of these benefits is the electric powertrain itself, which can run on renewable energy. This lowers lifetime carbon emissions by as much as 69% according to data from the European Federation for Transport and Environment. They are also cheaper to run—although prices vary significantly by region, personal finance website NimbleFins has observed that, in the UK, an EV costs around £0.11 (US$0.14) per mile, compared to £0.19 for an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. 

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here