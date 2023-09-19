Noise-reducing tyres will enable EV driving’s silent future 

The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) comes with many benefits. The most well-established of these benefits is the electric powertrain itself, which can run on renewable energy. This lowers lifetime carbon emissions by as much as 69% according to data from the European Federation for Transport and Environment. They are also cheaper to run—although prices vary significantly by region, personal finance website NimbleFins has observed that, in the UK, an EV costs around £0.11 (US$0.14) per mile, compared to £0.19 for an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.