Commercial vehicle hydrogen powertrain

This Automotive World report investigates where hydrogen will win and lose in the commercial vehicle sector

Special report: Commercial vehicle hydrogen powertrain

If hydrogen is to find a home in the automotive sector, most industry observers expect it to be in commercial vehicles. The expression ‘heavy load, long distance’ has since become synonymous with hydrogen powertrains for this reason. This Automotive World report investigates which sectors in particular might prove fruitful, but also where challenges may remain.

In this report:

'Special report: Commercial vehicle hydrogen powertrain’ presents insight from:

  • Air Liquide
  • cellcentric
  • CoacHyfied
  • EY
  • First Hydrogen Automotive
  • H2Europe
  • H2Haul
  • Nikola
  • Wrightbus

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here