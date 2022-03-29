If hydrogen is to find a home in the automotive sector, most industry observers expect it to be in commercial vehicles. The expression ‘heavy load, long distance’ has since become synonymous with hydrogen powertrains for this reason. This Automotive World report investigates which sectors in particular might prove fruitful, but also where challenges may remain.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Daimler-Volvo JV targets global fuel cell domination
- FCEVs have had their eureka moment, now it’s time to scale
- Fuel cell trucks move from concept to customer trials
- Is hydrogen the answer to a zero-emission coach fleet?
- Fuel cell vans to boost hydrogen’s prospects
- Could growing support for hydrogen influence city bus powertrains?
- Hydrogen powertrain and supply chain development must be synchronised
'Special report: Commercial vehicle hydrogen powertrain’ presents insight from:
- Air Liquide
- cellcentric
- CoacHyfied
- EY
- First Hydrogen Automotive
- H2Europe
- H2Haul
- Nikola
- Wrightbus
