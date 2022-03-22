Fuel cell trucks move from concept to customer trials

Many automotive industry stakeholders continue to hold high hopes for hydrogen mobility, banking on the tech following a similar trajectory to now widely normalised battery electric vehicles. Though the debate is growing on whether hydrogen is diesel’s default replacement, the consensus is that if any mobility segment can make hydrogen powertrains work, heavy-duty long-haul trucking can. However, with battery tech maturing across the automotive spectrum, the time is quickly coming when hydrogen trucking’s proponents must move beyond theory and bring their products into reality.

There is perhaps no other player in the hydrogen ecosystem as eager to make this leap as Nikola. Scarred by its embroilment in the Hindenburg scandal, the start-up has quietly gone about its business across the last two years, developing the Tre model that it first unveiled in 2019.