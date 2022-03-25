Hydrogen powertrain and supply chain development must be synchronised

Most powertrain development, regardless of the technology in question, is driven by automakers and suppliers. However, this is not to say that these players must always work alone. On both current and future technologies there is always scope for collaboration with players across the value chain. And for cutting-edge technology, it has become abundantly clear that cooperation is not just valuable but, in many cases, a prerequisite.
Hydrogen mobility is no exception. While the fuel can technically be burned in today’s combustion engines, a transition to hydrogen fuel cells has put incumbent automotive developers outside their usual technology comfort zone. As a result, many are now turning to external experts.
