The way in which goods are distributed across cities and towns is evolving rapidly in the light of growing environmental awareness, worsening road congestion and unprecedented demand for e-commerce. Fleets face the simultaneous challenges of providing ever more efficient deliveries in increasingly congested urban centres and with vehicles that produce low or no emissions. The solutions on offer are numerous and varied, from drones and e-bikes to autonomous pods and fuel cell vans. There are also moves to transform empty urban spaces like car parks into last-mile logistics hubs, as more delivery hubs means less overall distance travelled per vehicle. Taken as a whole, these solutions could transform the face or urban logistics as we know it today.

In this report:

‘Special report: The future of urban logistics’ presents insight from: