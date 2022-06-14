The future of urban logistics

This Automotive World report explores how new technology trends and evolving consumer demands are reshaping the future of urban logistics

Special report: The future of urban logistics

The way in which goods are distributed across cities and towns is evolving rapidly in the light of growing environmental awareness, worsening road congestion and unprecedented demand for e-commerce. Fleets face the simultaneous challenges of providing ever more efficient deliveries in increasingly congested urban centres and with vehicles that produce low or no emissions. The solutions on offer are numerous and varied, from drones and e-bikes to autonomous pods and fuel cell vans. There are also moves to transform empty urban spaces like car parks into last-mile logistics hubs, as more delivery hubs means less overall distance travelled per vehicle. Taken as a whole, these solutions could transform the face or urban logistics as we know it today.

In this report:

Special report: The future of urban logistics’ presents insight from:

  • British Land
  • Cognizant
  • Einride
  • IAAPS
  • KPMG
  • FLEETCOR
  • Roland Berger
  • Zoomo

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here