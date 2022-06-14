The way in which goods are distributed across cities and towns is evolving rapidly in the light of growing environmental awareness, worsening road congestion and unprecedented demand for e-commerce. Fleets face the simultaneous challenges of providing ever more efficient deliveries in increasingly congested urban centres and with vehicles that produce low or no emissions. The solutions on offer are numerous and varied, from drones and e-bikes to autonomous pods and fuel cell vans. There are also moves to transform empty urban spaces like car parks into last-mile logistics hubs, as more delivery hubs means less overall distance travelled per vehicle. Taken as a whole, these solutions could transform the face or urban logistics as we know it today.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- What is the outlook for urban mobility?
- When will drone delivery take off?
- Repurposing empty urban spaces: an opportunity to develop last-mile logistics hubs
- Is there a place for hydrogen in urban freight delivery?
- Clean Air Zones could hasten an all-electric future
- How will e-bikes shape the future of urban distribution?
- Can autonomous CVs provide a realistic and sustainable future for last-mile logistics?
‘Special report: The future of urban logistics’ presents insight from:
- British Land
- Cognizant
- Einride
- IAAPS
- KPMG
- FLEETCOR
- Roland Berger
- Zoomo
