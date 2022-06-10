How will e-bikes shape the future of urban distribution?

Electric bicycles could become a valuable asset to freight fleets as public demand for sustainable and efficient urban commercial vehicles grows. By Christopher Dyer

Last mile delivery solutions are becoming increasingly important in urban centres, particularly as many cities move to exclude high-polluting vehicles. In London, ultra-low emission zones are prohibiting older diesel trucks from entering many city streets, spurring a 30% rise in investment in alternative solutions such as electric bicycles and quadricycles. That’s according to a 2021 study by McKinsey, which also forecast that investment in these transport alternatives will continue to increase into the future, with a projected 70% share of urban commercial fleets likely to be e-bikes by 2030.

At the centre of these developments is Zoomo, an e-bike company from Australia. The company hopes that by building up a wide array of software enhanced bikes it can provide a more cohesive and comprehensive approach to open logistics without the need for deeper investment in broader infrastructure in the short term. Speaking to Automotive World, Commercial Director for Zoomo, Lisa Conibear, argues that the increasing adoption of e-bikes is shifting industrywide consciousness around urban logistics towards more flexible and sustainable forms of transport.

