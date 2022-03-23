Fuel cell vans to boost hydrogen’s prospects

Hydrogen has been a mixed bag for the automotive industry to date. Early signs looked promising in the passenger car sector, but interest fizzled out. Hydrogen, experts have said, is better placed for the commercial vehicle industry where heavy loads and longer distances might make a battery powertrain struggle. Regardless, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) are also attracting interest.

While an electric delivery van might be smaller than a full-size semi-truck, it is still much larger—and tasked with carrying heavier loads—than the average car. For this reason, a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain might make sense. That is the view of one new player, First Hydrogen, which is developing ‘green hydrogen-powered utility vehicles’ for commercial applications. The company recently revealed its first demonstrator vans, which will be used for