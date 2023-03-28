As electric vehicle (EV) sales gain pace, the industry scrambles to build up battery supply. Access to and control over batteries and battery raw materials has become a top priority for both automakers and governments around the world. Asia has dominated battery cell capacity, but Europe and North America are now racing to catch up. Billions of dollars will be invested in the coming years to establish numerous new gigafactories, but locating in the wrong region or misjudging demand could prove an expensive mistake.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- EV batteries become a game of “in region for region”
- What went wrong at Britishvolt?
- ‘Cookie-cutter’ approach lowers gigafactory risks
- 3D printing gigafactories poised to transform battery tech
- Gigafactories are a force for change in European automotive
- Securing UK battery cell supply as vital as securing steel
- Digital twins to aid gigafactory push
‘Special report: The rise of the gigafactory’ presents insight from:
- Guidehouse Insights
- InoBat
- Italvolt
- Rockwell Automation
- Roland Berger
- Sakuu
- The West Midlands Gigafactory
