Securing UK battery cell supply as vital as securing steel

The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has brought about a subsequent need for more gigafactories, which are essential for the mass production of batteries. According to a report by McKinsey & Company, the UK is projected to be the fourth-largest European EV market by 2030, with an estimated five million EVs on the road. To meet this demand, the UK needs to significantly increase its battery production capacity. Currently, the UK only accounts for 2% of global output.

The gigafactory closest to production is the planned Envision AESC battery factory at the Nissan plant in Sunderland, England. It is projected to have an annual capacity of 11GWh when it opens in 2024. The UK government has also announced plans to stimulate the growth of the EV market, such as a 2019 investment of £500m (US$612.5m) to support the establishment of more national gigafactories.

Despite this support, some of the UK’s high-profile gigafactory projects have met significant setbacks. Britishvolt was constructing a gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, with plans to start production in 2023. However, a string of failures resulted in its acquisition by Australian start-up Recharge Industries, with its projected date of operation now unknown.