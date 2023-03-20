Gigafactories are a force for change in European automotive

Competition from the US and China continues to threaten Europe’s status as a leading force in the electrification of the automotive industry. The EU Green Deal Industrial Plan (GDIP) announced in February 2023 is a reaction to the US’ Inflation Reduction Act and aims to redress the balance. The GDIP intends to boost the region’s net zero industries through a simplified regulatory environment, funding support, skills, and bolstered supply chains. For electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing, this update may have arrived at an opportune time.