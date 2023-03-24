What went wrong at Britishvolt?

The US$4.54bn, 38GWh Britishvolt gigafactory development planned for Cambois, Northumberland, England, by the end of 2023, was seen as an exemplar of success in helping battery cell production in the UK. The Cambois site was deemed a ‘shovel-ready’ location, with the land already bought by the company and planning permissions in place. However, the plant fell into administration in January 2023.