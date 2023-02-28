Low carbon vehicles are commonly defined as those that produce little or no CO2 emissions from the tailpipe. Today, that generally means battery electric vehicles (EVs) or fuel cells, and numerous efforts are underway to boost both model offering and consumer uptake. However, the low-carbon picture is much bigger than that. It also encompasses the materials that are used within the vehicle, the production processes to make it, the energy used to charge it (if electric) and how easily it can be recycled at the end of its life.

In this report:

‘Special report: The low-carbon vehicle’ presents insight from: