Solar-powered EVs offer short-term self-sustaining solution

Electric vehicles (EVs) could represent a tremendous advancement in low-carbon transportation, provided that they are charged with clean energy. German start-up Sono Motors has been working with technology specialist Continental Engineering Services (CES) to develop a self-charging EV that draws power directly from the sun. The Sion, which should enter production in Finland in the second half of 2023, can also be powered by a regular charger but the idea is that the bulk of its daily requirements come from a renewable source.