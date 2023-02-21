EU interim ZEV targets rattle auto industry

European electric car sales increased noticeably in 2021 to 2.3 million units, up from 1.4 million in 2020, reports the International Energy Agency. Consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) is undeniable, but gasoline powered cars still have a large customer base. In fact, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association notes gasoline cars made up over one-third of the European car market in 2021, with 35.8% of overall registrations. By 2025, new internal combustion engine (ICE) cars only need to reduce CO2 levels by 15%––a target that most manufacturers already over-comply with today. It is this market stronghold that the EU seeks to challenge in favour of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).