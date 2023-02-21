London’s ULEZ could be let down by EV production

What is the ULEZ and how is this impacting London’s vehicles? By Elle Farrell-Kingsley

In London, roughly 3,600 to 4,100 deaths were estimated to be attributable to air pollution, according to the leading research university Imperial College London. As such, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, enacted the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) on 8 April 2019. The zone currently covers all areas within the North and South Circular Roads. The North Circular (A406) and South Circular (A205) roads are not in the zone.

The ULEZ emission standard applies to cars, motorbikes, vans and specialist vehicles (up to and including 3.5 tonnes) and minibuses (up to and including five tonnes). Those that do not meet the standard will need to pay a £12.50 (US$15) daily charge to drive inside the zone. Now, Khan is looking to extend the zones to all London boroughs, which he says will save 27,000 tonnes of CO2 in outer London—nearly double what the central London ULEZ achieved in its first year of operation. “We need to get the most highly polluting vehicles off our roads, damaging the health of all Londoners, including drivers,” said Khan. 

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here