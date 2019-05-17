COMMENT: London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone—the first, but not the last

From automakers to commuters, everyone needs to prepare for the roll-out of big city ULEZ. This could trigger greater interest in fuel cell vehicles, believes David Hart

   May 17, 2019

In April, London introduced the world’s first 24-hour, seven day a week Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), one of the boldest steps taken by a government aiming to limit the emissions of pollutants from cars, vans and trucks. Transport for London hopes the move will reduce the number of polluting vehicles entering into the existing congestion zone….

Close
Close