Material innovations pivotal to sustainable mobility

Low carbon has become a hot topic within the automotive industry, primarily from the consumer perspective of tailpipe emissions. This concern has been powering interest and investment in electric vehicles (EVs), but it only represents half of the picture. Manufacturers and suppliers are increasingly addressing the carbon footprint of what goes into a vehicle and how that vehicle is produced.

MobilityScience Platform

Materials expert Dow is at the fore of this movement, actively supporting automakers and their suppliers in the journey to deliver a lower carbon vehicle. In 2020 Dow launched the MobilityScience platform specifically to help transportation companies with sustainable materials innovation.