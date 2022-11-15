Adequate supplies of precious metals such as nickel, lithium and cobalt are essential for fuelling the electrification of the automotive industry. New, high-recovery battery recycling initiatives and facilities are unlocking cheaper access to these materials, while new approaches to battery design make the process easier than ever before. As expertise on battery health builds and circular economic ideas permeate the industry, the maturation of battery recycling could go hand-in-hand with the success of electric vehicles themselves.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Closed loop battery supply chains could boost EU production
- US lithium mining: not if, but when
- Where next for EV battery recycling?
- Design and material crucial for battery recycling and reuse
- Battery analytics essential to managing the recycling process
- Mercedes’ recycling facility to reduce CO2 by 70% per battery
- A Battery Passport can create a circular economy for EVs
‘Special report: Battery recycling’ presents insight from:
- Ever Resource
- Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (Germany)
- Foley & Lardner
- Henkel
- IDTechEx
- Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
- Silver Power Systems
- Umicore
