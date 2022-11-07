Where next for EV battery recycling?

As the electric vehicle (EV) market accelerates, attention turns to battery recycling. The bulk of materials within the lithium-ion batteries that power these vehicles can be recovered and, in many cases, reused in new batteries or other products. If done efficiently and on a large enough scale, battery recycling could help address mineral deficits in the long term and improve the sustainability of e-mobility. After all, the ultimate aim of EVs is to address environmental and air quality concerns.

Alexander Holland, Senior Technology Analyst at IDTechEx, specialises in Energy Storage technologies and has been closely following developments. He believes that as the wider EV market accelerates, more attention will turn to battery recycling.