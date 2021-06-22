Passenger car emissions standards

This Automotive World report investigates how tightening emissions regulations will impact automakers, suppliers and consumers moving forward

Special report: Passenger car emission standards

The clock is ticking for the internal combustion engine as global regulations seek to outlaw fossil fuels and eliminate tailpipe emissions. Automotive World’s latest special report explores what this means for powertrain suppliers and car makers; the role of hydrogen and hybrids in meeting tougher standards; and why some stakeholders believe sustainable biofuels can prolong the ICE’s reign.

In this report:

‘Passenger car emissions standards’ presents insight from:

  • Accenture
  • Bosch
  • FEV
  • Ford
  • Frost & Sullivan
  • Jato Dynamics
  • Mahle
  • Ricardo
  • Transport & Environment
  • Vitesco Technologies

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content