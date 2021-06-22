The clock is ticking for the internal combustion engine as global regulations seek to outlaw fossil fuels and eliminate tailpipe emissions. Automotive World’s latest special report explores what this means for powertrain suppliers and car makers; the role of hydrogen and hybrids in meeting tougher standards; and why some stakeholders believe sustainable biofuels can prolong the ICE’s reign.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Automakers must balance going with green with economic growth
- Is there a future left for the fuel cell passenger car market?
- Industry and government must align to meet automotive’s climate goals
- Ban fossil fuels but don’t kill the ICE, say powertrain suppliers
- The final chapter: Euro 7 will push the ICE to the limit of its capabilities
- Emissions tests must evolve to reflect true PHEV impact
- Can automakers continue to pool emissions credits?
‘Passenger car emissions standards’ presents insight from:
- Accenture
- Bosch
- FEV
- Ford
- Frost & Sullivan
- Jato Dynamics
- Mahle
- Ricardo
- Transport & Environment
- Vitesco Technologies
