The final chapter: Euro 7 will push the ICE to the limit of its capabilities

Final proposals for Euro 7 legislation will likely be presented to the European Parliament before the end of this year. Already the topic is generating intrigue, with some potentially radical new requirements on the way including on-board monitoring (OBM) of emissions, and the inclusion of previously unregulated pollutants in the passenger car segment, such as ammonia (NH3). Perhaps most noteworthy of all is the idea that Euro 7 will represent the final set of standards for internal combustion engine (ICE) emission regulation. How likely is this, and what will it mean in practice?