Long-haul trucking continues to play a major role in today’s supply chains. For example, 72% of all freight transported in the US in 2019 was done so via the trucking industry. But it is a segment not only poised for profound change but also one facing key immediate challenges.
The most imminent challenge is the driver shortage. The average trucker age is on the rise and many nations are struggling to plug the gap with younger candidates. Introducing the latest tech and ensuring drivers feel well looked after will be key in drawing enough new employees into the diminishing driver pool.
Stakeholders must also continue to strive for sustainability, but again the long-haul segment finds itself in a tight spot on this front. The size and weight of most long-haul trucks mean this sector is likely to decarbonise slower than most others, thus OEMs and suppliers must eke out decarbonisation gains throughout supply chains and via today’s ICE tech. All in all, there is plenty to keep the long-haul sector occupied.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Long-haul trucking juggles tech innovation and practical hurdles
- Long-haul’s driver shortage leaves sector on knife’s edge
- Active safety could prevent truck crashes, but caution needed
- Truckmakers are betting on autonomous long-haul trucking
- Green autonomous trucking the future of long-haul logistics
- Truck suppliers team up to tackle future trends
- Hydrogen is still a priority for long distance trucking
'Special report: Long-haul trucking’ presents insight from:
- ACT Research
- Boston Consulting Group
- Center for Automotive Research
- National Transportation Safety Board
- Traton
- Roland Berger
- Scania
- Schmitz Cargobull
- Volvo Trucks
- Waymo Via
- ZF
