Hydrogen is still a priority for long distance trucking

Truckmakers are betting big on FCEV technology. But are they putting all their eggs in one basket? By Jacob Moreton

Long-haul trucking is in the midst of a significant shift away from diesel to greener energy sources, particularly hydrogen. Hyundai is one of the companies leading the charge, having announced plans in September 2021 to have hydrogen fuel cell versions of all its commercial vehicle models by 2028. The truckmaker said it also wanted the price point of its fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to be comparable to a battery electric vehicle (BEV) by 2030 and set out plans for a “next generation fuel cell system” to be introduced in 2023.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here