Hydrogen is still a priority for long distance trucking

Long-haul trucking is in the midst of a significant shift away from diesel to greener energy sources, particularly hydrogen. Hyundai is one of the companies leading the charge, having announced plans in September 2021 to have hydrogen fuel cell versions of all its commercial vehicle models by 2028. The truckmaker said it also wanted the price point of its fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to be comparable to a battery electric vehicle (BEV) by 2030 and set out plans for a “next generation fuel cell system” to be introduced in 2023.