Ionna reaches milestone of more than 3,000 contracted bays with the addition of EV Rechargeries at Wawa

Wawa hosted Rechargeries makes for more EV Charging locations

Ionna, the joint venture and nationwide EV charging network, announced a new collaboration this week with Wawa, the privately-held, family and associate-owned, all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs.

Marking Ionna’s single largest EV Charging commitment to date, the addition of Rechargeries at Wawa brings IONNA closer to the goal of 30,000 bays by 2030, while growing Wawa’s already robust EV Charging infrastructure. Alongside the signature blue and orange 400kW Genuine Charge Dispensers, drivers will also find car care amenities, canopy coverage and full access to your favorite Wawa products and facilities.

The first of many Rechargeries at Wawa will open next week at W. International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL. Eagle eye EV Charging followers will also recognize other Wawa locations, already under construction in:

Bradenton, Florida

Pensacola, Florida

Orlando, Florida

“We couldn’t think of a better way to achieve a key milestone than reaching it with Wawa, a host that allows our drivers to charge with ease and in comfort, knowing they’re being well cared for. Next week’s opening of the Ionna Rechargery at Wawa in Daytona Beach will bring our total bay count to 212 live and 3,064 contracted. That is over 10% contracted to our 2030 live bay goal in just over a year.” said Seth Cutler, CEO of IONNA.

“With an ongoing commitment to providing our customers with speed and convenience, our new collaboration with Ionna does just that,” said Rich Makin, Chief Fuel Officer, Wawa. “As we continue to expand our EV services, we are thrilled to provide our customers with a one-stop for fresh food, beverages and EV charging!”

SOURCE: Hyundai